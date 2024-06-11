Zhaiyk River’s water level remains critical in Atyrau

The Operational Headquarters for Emergency Situations of the Atyrau region has provided a summary of the current level of the Zhaiyk (Ural) River in the area, Kazinform News Agency reports.

As of 4 p.m. on June 11, 2024 (compared to 8 a.m. on June 10) the water line has descended as following:

The water level in Inderbor village has decreased by 3 cm, reaching 869 cm, while the critical level is 845 cm.

Makhambet district exhibited a one-centimeter decrease in water level, reaching 986 cm, while the critical level is 850 cm.

The water line in Atyrau has descended by 1 cm, reaching 588 cm, while the critical level is 550 cm.

The water level in Zhanatalap village is 421 cm, while the critical level remained at 500 cm.

The water level in Erkinkala district has descended by 1 cm, reaching 379 cm. The critical level, however, remains at 450 cm.

As previously reported, the Minister for Emergency Situations Chingis Arinov conducted a visual inspection of the embankment dams along the Zhaiyk River. During his visit to the settlement of Zhalgansay in Makhambet district, he observed the progress of work on pumping floodwaters.

On 22 May at 23:41 p.m. the dam burst at the entrance of Zhalgansay village road. As a result, the water spread to the settlement. Over 450 thousand cubic meters of water were pumped out by special equipment during the day.

It is worth recalling that the floods hit several regions of Kazakhstan in late March, and on April 10, the state of emergency was declared in 10 of the 17 regions of the country: Abai, Akmola, Aktobe, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kostanay, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan and Ulytau.