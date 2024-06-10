Zhaiyk River’s water level remains critical in Atyrau

The Operational Headquarters for Emergency Situations of the Atyrau region has provided a summary of the current level of the Zhaiyk (Ural) River in the area, Kazinform News Agency reports.

As of 4 p.m. on June 10, 2024 (compared to 8 a.m. on June 9) the water line has descended as following:

The water level in the Inderbor village has decreased by 3 cm, reaching 879 cm, while the critical level is 845 cm.

The Makhambet district exhibited a one-centimeter decrease in water level, reaching 988 cm, while the critical level is 850 cm.

The water line in Atyrau has remained unchanged, reaching 591 cm, while the critical level is 550 cm.

The water level in the Zhanatalap village is 423 cm, while the critical level remained at 500 cm.

The water level in the Erkinkala district has descended by 1 cm, reaching 383 cm. The critical level, however, remains at 450 cm.

As previously reported, the Minister for Emergency Situations Chingis Arinov conducted a visual inspection of the embankment dams along the Zhaiyk River. During his visit to the settlement of Zhalgansay in the Makhambet district, he observed the progress of work on pumping floodwaters.

On 22 May at 23:41 p.m. the dam burst at the entrance of the Zhalgansay village road. As a result, the water spread to the settlement. Over 450 thousand cubic meters of water were pumped out by special equipment during the day.

It is worth recalling that the floods hit several regions of Kazakhstan in late March, and on April 10, the state of emergency was declared in 10 of the 17 regions of the country: Abai, Akmola, Aktobe, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kostanay, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan and Ulytau.