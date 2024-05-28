Zhaiyk River’s water level slightly increases in Atyrau

The Operational Headquarters for Emergency Situations of the Atyrau has provided an update of the current level of the Zhaiyk (Ural) River in the area, Kazinform News Agency reports.

As of 8:00 a.m. on May 28 (compared to 8:00 a.m. on May 27):

The water level in the Inderbor village has risen by 7 cm, reaching 968 cm, while the critical level of 845 cm.

In the Makhambet district, the water level is currently at 1,020 cm, while the critical level is 850 cm.

The city of Atyrau exhibited a two-centimeter increase in water level, reaching 600 cm, while the critical level remained at 550 cm.

The water level in the Zhanatalap village increased by one centimeter, while the critical level remained at 500 cm.

The water level in the Erkinkala district has risen by one centimeter, reaching 389 cm. The critical level, however, remains at 450 cm.

The data indicates that the water level in the Zhaiyk River continues to decline in the Inder district.

In Atyrau, as well as in the nearby villages of Zhanatalap and Erkinkala, there has been a slight increase in the water level in the river.

As previously reported, the Atyrau region has completed the pumping of flood water and has restored the dam at the entrance road of the Zhalgansay village, which eroded by water on May 22.

The Minister for Emergency Situations Chingis Arinov conducted a visual inspection of the embankment dams along the Zhaiyk River. During his visit to the settlement of Zhalgansay in the Makhambet district, he observed the progress of work on pumping floodwaters.

The dam, which had been collapsed by water, was fully restored at 04:20 a.m. There were no instances of residential flooding or casualties. The power line was not toppled, however, reinforcement of the dam is currently underway, with additional reinforcement measures being implemented.

The number of personnel and equipment deployed to the scene was as follows: 842 personnel, 84 units of equipment, and 21 boats.