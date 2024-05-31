Zhaiyk River’s water recession continues

The Operational Headquarters for Emergency Situations of the Atyrau region has provided a summary of the current level of the Zhaiyk (Ural) River in the area, Kazinform News Agency reports.

As of 8 a.m. on May 31, 2024 (compared to 8 a.m. on May 30):

The water level in the Inderbor village has descended by 7 cm, reaching 948 cm, while the critical level is 845 cm.

The Makhambet district exhibited a two-centimeter decrease in water level, reaching 1,014 cm, while the critical level is 850 cm.

The water line of Atyrau has remained unchanged, reaching 600 cm, while the critical level is 550 cm.

The water level in the Zhanatalap village is 431 cm, while the critical level remained at 500 cm.

The water level in the Erkinkala district is 388 cm. The critical level, however, remains at 450 cm.

It is worth recalling that the floods hit several regions of Kazakhstan in late March, and on April 10, the state of emergency was declared in 10 of the 17 regions of the country: Abai, Akmola, Aktobe, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kostanay, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan and Ulytau. The Atyrau region has reached crisis point.