Zhaiyk River’s water recession continues in two districts of Atyrau region

The Operational Headquarters for Emergency Situations of the Atyrau has provided a summary of the current level of the Zhaiyk (Ural) River in the, Kazinform News Agency reports.

As of 8:00 a.m. on May 27, 2023 (compared to 8:00 a.m. on May 26, 2023):

The water level in the Inderbor area is 975 cm, which is below the critical level of 845 cm.

In the Makhambet district, the water level is currently at 1,020 cm, while the critical level was 850 cm.

The city of Atyrau exhibited a three-centimeter increase in water level, reaching 598 centimeters, while the critical level remained at 550 centimeters.

The water level in the Zhanatalap village increased by one centimeter, reaching 431 cm, while the critical level remained at 500 cm.

The water level in the Erkinkala district has increased by one centimeter, reaching 388 cm. The critical level, however, remains at 450 cm.

The data indicates that the water level in the Zhaiyk River continues to decline in the Makhambet and Inder districts.

As previously reported, the Minister for Emergency Situations Chingis Arinov conducted a visual inspection of the embankment dams along the Zhaiyk River. During his visit to the settlement of Zhalgansay in the Makhambet district, he observed the progress of work on pumping floodwaters.

On 22 May at 23:41 p.m. the dam burst at the entrance of the Zhalgansay village road. As a result, the water spread to the settlement. Over 450 thousand cubic meters of water were pumped out by special equipment during the day.

The dam, which had been eroded by water, was fully restored at 04:20 a.m. There were no instances of residential flooding or casualties. The power line was not toppled, however, reinforcement of the dam is currently underway, with additional reinforcement measures being implemented.

The number of personnel and equipment deployed to the scene was as follows: 842 personnel, 84 units of equipment, and 21 boats.

It is worth recalling that the floods hit several regions of Kazakhstan in late March, and on April 10, the state of emergency was declared in 10 of the 17 regions of the country: Abai, Akmola, Aktobe, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kostanay, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan and Ulytau. The Atyrau region has reached crisis point.