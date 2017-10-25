Zhakiyanov-Burnett views peaked 618,000

ASTANA. KAZINFORM According to Boxingscene.com, the bout between Ryan Burnett and Zhanat Zhakiyanov that opened HBO's Tripleheader Saturday Night was watched by an average of 576,000 viewers and peaked at 618,000.

As previously reported, Burnett (18-0, 9 KOs) beat Zhakiyanov (27-2, 18 KOs) on all three scorecards retaining his IBF bantamweight title and winning the WBA 118-pound championship from Zhanat at SSE Arena in Belfast.