Zhakiyanov climbed up to 2nd line in Boxing Scene ratings

ASTANA. KAZINFORM After the win over U.S. fighter Rau'shee Warren (14-2, 4KO), Kazakhstani boxer Zhanat Zhakiyanov (27-1, 18KO) has improved his Boxing Scene ratings, Sports.kz reported.

The WBA Super title let Zhakiyanov move from the 9th line to the 2nd in bantamweight. Despite his defeat, Warren is standing now the 3rd. British WBA champion Jamie McDonnell (29-2-1, 13 КО) tops the ranking.

Recall, that Zhakiyanov, although he had been knocked down twice, defeated Warren by a split decision of judges, .