08:35, 07 February 2017 | GMT +6
Zhakiyanov-Warren fight among best fights of February
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Russian edition Gazeta.ru has compiled a list of the best fights of February, Sports.kz reported.
Among them is the fight between Kazakhstani Zhanat Zhakiyanov and American Rau'shee Warren.
Here's what Gazeta.ru wrote:
10 February
Toledo,Ohio, the U.S., Rau'shee Warren (the U.S.) - Zhanat Zhakiyanov (Kazakhstan)
The boxers will fight for the WBA super-champion's title in 53.5kg weight division owned currently by Warren. He is also the favorite of the fight, although his opponent has had a series of 12 knockouts before.