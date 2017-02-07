EN
    08:35, 07 February 2017 | GMT +6

    Zhakiyanov-Warren fight among best fights of February

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Russian edition Gazeta.ru has compiled a list of the best fights of February, Sports.kz reported.

    Among them is the fight between Kazakhstani Zhanat Zhakiyanov and American Rau'shee Warren.

    Here's what Gazeta.ru wrote:

    10 February
    Toledo,Ohio, the U.S., Rau'shee Warren (the U.S.) - Zhanat Zhakiyanov (Kazakhstan)

    The boxers will fight for the WBA super-champion's title in 53.5kg weight division owned currently by Warren. He is also the favorite of the fight, although his opponent has had a series of 12 knockouts before.

