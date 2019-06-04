EN
    12:40, 04 June 2019 | GMT +6

    Zhambyl Akhmetbekov meets residents of Semey

    SEMEY. KAZINFORM Presidential candidate Zhambyl Akhmetbekov nominated by the People's Communist Party of Kazakhstan met with the core groups of the Party and residents of Semey city.

    The meeting participants were informed of the candidate's pre-election platform, Kazinform learnt from the Party's press service.

    The pre-election agitation began in Kazakhstan on May 11. The Central Election Commission has registered 7 candidates. The Presidential Elections will be held June 9, 2019.

