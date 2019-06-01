Zhambyl Akhmetbekov’s campaign team meets with teachers in Tekeli

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Saule Bigarova, Head of the Almaty regional campaign headquarters of presidential candidate Zhambyl Akhmetbekov, held a meeting with the teaching staff of Lyceum No. 5 in the town of Tekeli, Almaty region, Kazinform reports.

During the meeting, Saule Bigarova spoke about the key areas of the election platform of Zhambyl Akhmetbekov, the candidate nominated by the Communist People's Party of Kazakhstan.

It is to be recalled that the presidential election will be held on June 9 of this year. The pre-election campaigning started in Kazakhstan on May 11 at 6 p.m. Nur-Sultan time. The Central Election Commission of the Republic of Kazakhstan registered 7 candidates for the Presidency of Kazakhstan: Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Sadybek Tugel, Amangeldy Taspikhov, Daniya Yespayeva, Toleutai Rakhimbekov, Zhambyl Akhmetbekov, and Amirzhan Kossanov. The pre-election campaigning will last until 8th June, 12:00 a.m.