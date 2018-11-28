Zhambyl region hosts Berkutchi 2018 junior championships

TARAZ KAZINFORM - Young golden-eagle, hawk, and falcon hunters from 10 regions of Kazakhstan gathered in Zhambyl region to compete in the 10th Berkutchi Championship of the country, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The Berkutchi 2018 tournament took place in Bektobe village. In addition to hunting, the athletes are to show how their birds follow their commands and perform a free flight.

The organizer of these competitions, the Physical Education and Sport Department of Zhambyl Regional Administration, emphasized that the event was organized in the furtherance of "Seven Facets of the Great Steppe", a program article by the Head of State, Nursultan Nazarbayev.

"Historically, berkutchis [golden-eagle hunters] have always been highly respected by our people. Nowadays, hunting with golden eagles is no longer commercial but has become an exciting sporting show. At competitions, a berkuchi demonstrates the skills of training the bird, the capability of controlling it, and demonstrate well-coordinated work while hunting, when the golden eagle must bring prey. The art of hunting and training hunting birds is passed on from generation to generation. We should promote it as our national heritage," said Nurbol Zhunissbekov, Head of the Physical Education and Sport Department.

At the Berkutchi 2018 championships, Atyrau region's Sarmat Abdulkarimuly was the best in hunting with a golden eagle. Berikbolsyn Zhalgassuly and Sagi Makhmutkhan won the falcon and hawk hunting competitions, respectively.