EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    15:28, 06 August 2016 | GMT +6

    Zhambyl region increased its industrial output in H1 2016 (PHOTOS)

    None
    None
    TARAZ. KAZINFORM Zhambyl region increased its industrial output in H1 2016, Kazinform learnt from the regional administration.

    In January-June 2016, the industrial output in Zhambyl region rose by 3.2% which puts it on  the fourth position in a country ranking.   

    Food stuffs processing sector in the region demonstrates a 41% growth, while processing industry shows a 10.7% rise.

    Positive dynamics is observed also in light and metallurgical industry and furniture production. Manufacturing of shoes, confectionery and dairy products, leather goods, textile and cement was raised by 2.2 times.

    The biggest volume of growth is observed in industrial sector of Merke district (+70.8%). Then come Zhambyl (+24.8%), Sarysu (+21%) and Moyinkum (20.8%) districts.

    The region plans to implement eight investment projects included in the Industrialization map. Their total cost is estimated at 15.7 bln tenge. 380 people are expected to be employed with their implementation. Three investment projects worth 3.7 bln tenge have already been launched. 175 people have been employed due to them.

    null null null null null null  

    Tags:
    Industry Zhambyl region Industrial and Innovation policy of Kazakhstan New Industrialization: program under president News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!