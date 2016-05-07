Zhambyl region offers Polish investors promising projects

TARAZ. KAZINFORM - Akim (governor) of Zhambyl region Karim Kokrekbayev has received official delegation from the Republic of Poland led by Senior Marshal of the Senate Stanisław Karczewski on Friday.

During the meeting the Polish side was briefed on the investment potential of the region.

Governor Kokrekbayev said the region is ready to offer potential Polish investors promising investment projects in the sphere of agro-industrial complex, chemical industry and production of construction materials. According to him, local enterprises can export phosphorous products, mineral fertilizers, barium sulfate, granite and marble.

Mr. Kokrekbayev assured the Polish delegation that joint partnership will allow to achieve mutually profitable cooperation in many spheres of economy.

It is worth to note that two-way trade between Zhambyl region and Poland made $2 billion last year.

