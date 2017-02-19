Zhambyl region paid last tributes to soldiers killed in avalanche

TARAZ. KAZINFORM The staff and servicemen of the military unit No.91678 of the Defense Ministry paid today last respects to seven soldiers killed in avalanche in Zhambyl region.

As the press service of the local administration told Kazinform, the bodies of the dead soldiers will be transported to their home towns and will be handed over to their families.

Four of the soldiers were the natives of Zhambyl region. 24-year-old Contract Service Soldier Tleuzhan Kenessov, 22-year-old Contract Service Soldier Maksat Shakenov, 26-year-old Lance Corporal Mukhit Turysmaganbetov were from Zhualy district and 25-year-old Junior Sergeant Auesbay Yerisbayev lived in Taraz.

Senior Sergeant Alisher Moshabayev from Almaty and Junior Sergeant Maksat Kydyrbayev were 26 years old. 29-year-old Junior Sergeant Amir Aralbayev was from the South Kazakhstan region.

The tragedy occurred on February 17 at around 01:15a.m. during the regular combat drill of the servicemen of the military unit No.91678 in Koksay ravine of Zhambyl region. Seven soldiers were found dead and 16 were rescued.

A governmental commission headed by Minister of Defense Saken Zhassuzakov arrived yesterday in Zhambyl region to investigate the accident. The families of the victims will be paid compensation from the state.

Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev took the investigation operation under his personal control.