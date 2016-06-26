Zhambyl region’s Governor in Ryskulov district for working trip (PHOTOS)

TARAZ. KAZINFORM Governor of Zhambyl region Karim Kokrekbayev made a working visit to Ryskulov district to inspect social facilities which are under construction now in the district and to check out education and healthcare institutions' activity.

According to the regional administration, the Governor surveyed the first-aid post built in 2010 in Abzhapar village and a secondary school construction site. A 140-seat kindergarten is being constructed in the village too. Both facilities will be accomplished by the end of the year.

K.Kokrekbayev visited also a secondary school in Podgornoye village and discussed acute issues of the district with local residents.

There is a number of large and promising farms in Ryskulov district. One of them is Aktogan farm specializing in growing crops. The farm has already sown frost-resistant winter wheat on 5,191 hectares. Harvesting campaign is underway.

The Governor visited also Lugovskoy Hose Ranch and a feeding yard of Suyinshi farm.

Following his trip, K.Kokrekbayev discussed socio-economic, land relations and local police at a meeting with the district’s authorities.



