Zhambyl region steps up agriculture cooperation with Chinese province

TARAZ. KAZINFORM - Zhambyl region and Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region (XUAR) signed the memorandum of mutual cooperation in the sphere of agriculture, Kazinform reports.

According to the press service of the regional administration, a delegation of the region headed by governor Karim Kokrekbayev arrived in China to establish contacts in the economic sphere.



During the trip to XUAR, the delegation from Zhambyl region paid a visit to Xinjiang Silk Road Huashuo Equity Investment Co., Ltd.

Founded in 2003 and worth CNY300 million, the company makes meat and dairy products and cooperates with partners from the U.S. and Austria.



Reps of the company praised weather conditions in Zhambyl region suitable for farming and expressed readiness to cooperate and invest into agricultural sector of the region.



The sides exchanged views on the key issues of cooperation at the meeting that summed up results of the trip. Governor Kokrekbayev told Chinese partners about the development of agriculture and live stock breeding in Zhambyl region and reiterated readiness to introduce advanced technologies.



Following the results of the meeting, the sides inked memorandum of mutual cooperation in the sphere of agriculture.



The Kazakh delegation will make the next stop of its working trip to China in Xian.