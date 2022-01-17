EN
    22:20, 17 January 2022 | GMT +6

    Zhambyl region stiffens COVID-19 quarantine

    TARAZ. KAZINFORM The chief state sanitary doctor of Zhambyl region signed a new decree on toughening restrictions and quarantine measures in the region, Kazinform reports.

    It bans any mass events outdoors and well indoors, except for commemorative meetings at Ashyq facilities with no more than 30 people attending.

    Besides, it suspends operations of concert halls, theatres, circuses, philharmonic halls, mass prayers at mosques, churches, cathedrals, etc.

    It forbids holding conferences, seminars, exhibitions, forums.

    The decree also allows 30% occupancy in cinema halls.


    COVID-19 Zhambyl region Healthcare Coronavirus
