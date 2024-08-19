Zhetysu region to attract KZT 375 bln by the end of year

As part of his working trip to Zhetysu region Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Beketnov surveyed the region’s socioeconomic development and gave tasks to develop the agro-industrial complex, processing industry, tourism and small and medium business support measures to increase the region’s contributions to the economy, Kazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh Government’s press service.

Upon his arrival at the Usharal airport, he surveyed the reconstructed landing strip. The airport serves flights from Astana, Almaty and Taldykorgan. This year 653 million tenge was allocated to subsidize flights and to sell over 20,000 tickets at 8,000-18,000 tenge. Last year 2,000 travelers visited the region. 17 new tourism facilities were commissioned, and 3.5 billion tenge of private investments were attracted.

Photo credit: Kazakh Government

For the past six month the region’s short-term economic indicator reached 110,7%. The sales grew by 23%, construction works increased by 33.8% or by 1.3 times. The share of the agro-industrial complex in the economy of the region hit 15.2%.

As stated there, 554 industrial enterprises work in the region with over 29,000 employees. This year plans to develop 58 investment projects and generate over 1,500 jobs. Since the beginning of the year, it attracted 136.6 billion tenge of investments. Private investment doubled up to 103.5 billion tenge. It is expected to attract 375 billion tenge more by the end of the year. The Kazakh Prime Minister tasked to attract more investors to open new productions. The key factor for attracting investments are the measures that were taken to develop the infrastructure.

Notably, the region targets to commission no less than 349,000 square meters of housing, to repair 182 km of regional roads and streets in 54 rural settlements.