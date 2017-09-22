Zhambyl region to inroduce eco-friendly buses

TARAZ. KAZINFORM The implementation of the previously signed agreements on the establishment of electric buses production was discussed during a working visit of akim (governor) of Zhambyl region Karim Kokrekbayev to China.

Within the framework of the visit akim Kokrekbayev visited the "Higer Quazar" industrial zone in the city of Suzhou where he got acquainted with the work of the electric bus depot and met with the company's management to discuss the efficiency of green public transport within the framework of the "green economy" program and the possibility of purchasing long-distance and intracity buses for the region.



The parties also discussed the construction of a factory for the production of electric buses "Quazar" in Taraz, a memorandum on which was signed earlier. The project cost is 3 billion tenge and its design capacity is 300 vehicles a year.

Zhambyl delegation expressed interest in establishing regular interaction and exchange of experience in the field of transport management between the two regions. The parties also outlined a number of other areas to expand cooperation, the press service of the regional administration reports.

The first-in-Kazakhstan production of environmentally friendly passenger electric buses was launched earlier this year in Almaty. The company assembles two models of electric buses, called "Quazar", which was the result of scientific developments of the "Parasat" state holding. It took into account the experience of the "Higer Quazar" company. A research and design bureau was created on the basis of the Almaty plant and the first and free excursion route operated by Kazakh-made "Higer Quazar" bus shuttled in Astana during the international specialized exhibition EXPO-2017.



Taraz city authorities are planning to introduce eco-friendly transport in the city in an attempt to solve the long-standing environmental problem of strong air pollution.

In addition to the environmentally friendly public transport it is also planned to produce batteries for this type of vehicles in Kazakhstan. The "Higer Quazar" project was presented among others during the recent visit of President Nazarbayev to the region.