Zhambyl region to launch 9 projects of Industrialization Map (PHOTO)

TARAZ. KAZINFORM - The implementation of the program of industrial-innovative development was discussed at a staff meeting in Zhambyl region's administration office.

According to the regional department of entrepreneurship and industrial-innovative development, within the program "Business Road Map-2020" Zhambyl region has approved 547 projects worth more than 55 billion tenge.

The Industrialization Map of the second five-year plan includes 27 investment projects for a total amount of 551 billion tenge. It is worth noting that the project will create more than 5.5 thousand new jobs.

In 2016 it is planned to start meat processing plant and a factory for the production of liquorice in Shu district, a poultry farm in the village of Asa, a plant for the production of gypsum, a feedlot in Merke district, a 53.75 MW wind power station in Kordai area and the production of extraction acid at LLP "Kazphosphate".

Head of the region Karim Kokrekbaev stressed that, despite negative trends, it is necessary to ensure sustained economic growth including through the opening of new production facilities in the region.

