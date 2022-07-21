Zhambyl rgn attracts KZT155.8bn of investment in 6 mths of this year

TARAZ. KAZINFORM – Zhambyl region showed 104.1% economic growth following the first half of 2022, Kazinform correspondent reports.

By 2025, 1,154 projects are due to be implemented in Zhambyl region. The region’s 3-year development draft plan taking into account the current realities is in place.

In H1 of this year, the region demonstrated 104.1% economic growth as the basic economic sectors retained the upward trend. So, manufacturing rose by 108.1%, agriculture by 102%, construction by 102.7%, housing construction by 103.7%, trade by 105.3%, and communication by 101.9%.

KZT155.8bn worth of investment was attracted to the region in the six months of 2022.

Nurzhan Nurzhigitov, Governor of Zhambyl region, noted that special attention is attached to the successful realization of the pilot project to increase the income of rural population designed in line with the task of the Head of State.

«Our goal is to create permanent jobs in rural settlements, improve the standard of living, increase the family income through a systemic development of agriculture and manufacturing. The plan provides for a number of tasks to ensure full access to social benefits and state services, form a comfortable living environment,» he said.



















