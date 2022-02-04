Zhambyl rgn moves out of ‘red zone’ for COVID-19

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – As of February 4, 2022, Kazakhstan’s 12 areas remain in the «red zone» on the map of the COVID-19 spread, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

The cities of Nur-Sultan and Almaty as well as Atyrau, Almaty, Akmola, Aktobe, East Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kostanay, Pavlodar, and North Kazakhstan regions are in the «red zone» on the State’s map of the COVID-19 spread.

Shymkent city and Zhambyl and Mangistau regions are in the «yellow zone» for COVID-19.

Turkestan and Kyzylorda regions are in the «green zone» in terms of the spread of COVID-19.

Notably, the country has reported 6,648 daily COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. 13,374 Kazakhstanis have recovered from the disease over the past day.