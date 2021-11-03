EN
    07:46, 03 November 2021 | GMT +6

    Zhambyl rgn sees 42% infectious diseases bed occupancy

    TARAZ. KAZINFORM – The COVID-19 situation is getting stable in Zhambyl region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The region has remained in the «green zone» for the coronavirus infection.

    As of November 2, 2021, the region reported 20,959 cases of the coronavirus infection.

    Of the total caseload, most cases have been reported in Taraz city – 12,028, Korday district – 1,932, Shusk district – 1,595, Baizaksk district – 1,377, and Zhambyl region – 927.

    The region has deployed over 1,000 infectious diseases beds. Their occupancy rate stands at 42%. The ICU beds are 37% full in the region.

    The region has seen decline in COVID-19 cases in the past two weeks.


