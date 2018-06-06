EN
    11:06, 06 June 2018 | GMT +6

    Zhambyl rgn to implement investment projects worth KZT 16.9 bln

    TARAZ. KAZINFORM Eight investment projects will be realized in the region in 2018, the entrepreneurship and industrial development department of Zhambyl region reports.

    36 investment projects worth KZT 584.2 billion are being fulfilled in the region under the Business Road Map within the Industrial and Innovative Development Program of Kazakhstan for 2015-2019. The projects will create about 6,380 new workplaces.

    8 projects worth KZT 16.9 billion will be realized in the region in 2018. 947 workplaces will be created.

    Chemical fertilizers plant, Kazphosphate, for example, realizes the second stage of the ammophos production ramp-up project totaling KZT 8 billion. Aksuek enriching factory is engaged in its further modernization and reconstruction to process lead-zinc ore extracted there.

    Industry Zhambyl region Industrial and Innovation policy of Kazakhstan
