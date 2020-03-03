Zhambyl rgn to realize 18 investment projects in 2020

TARAZ. KAZINFORM «Zhambyl region targets this year to realize 18 investment projects worth KZT 88 bln. 11 of them are included in the country's Industrial Map.

Expansion of production is expected at Kasphosphate LLP, Talas Investment Company, Super farm, Merke cheese production plant, Mark of Perfection under the Economy of Simple Things programme,» Deputy Governor of Zhambyl region Nurzhan Kalenderov told a meeting on small and medium-business and industrial development prospects.

There are 70,100 small and medium-sized businesses in the region involving 125,000 people. Following 2019 their production output made KZT 500 bln. The key tasks are to increase the number of ongoing business entities up to 76,000 and their share in the regional gross product up to 23% in 2020.

At the meeting held on Monday, Governor of the region Berdibek Saparbayev assigned to analyze the efficiency of the grants allotted last year under the 2020 Business Roadmap program and Yenbek to find out how many workplaces were created, how many started their own business, and if they face any problems.

Notably, 33 investment projects worth KZT 55,5 bln are being carried out now in the region under the 2015-2019 Industrial and Innovative Development Programme of Kazakhstan. 2,330 new workplaces were created so far.