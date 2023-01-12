EN
    21:16, 12 January 2023

    Zhambyl schools switch to distance learning

    TARAZ. KAZINFORM Schools will switch to distance learning as heavy snowfalls and freezing temperatures are set to grip Zhambyl region, Kazinform reports.

    «The 1-8 grades will study online on January 12-13,» deputy Governor of Zhamby region Yerkin Uisimbayev told Kazinform correspondent.

    As Mets warned earlier air temperature will decrease to -33 degrees Celsius; the high wind will sweep through the region over the next few years.


