    07:37, 21 September 2023 | GMT +6

    Zhamila Bakbergenova gets through to 2023 World Wrestling Championships semifinals

    Zhamila Bakbergenova gets through to 2023 World Wrestling Championships semifinals
    Photo: Sports.kz

    Kazakh wrestler Zhamila Bakbergenova made her way to the semifinals of the World Wrestling Championship being held in Belgrade, Serbia, Kazinform learned from Sports.kz.

    Competing in women’s 72 kg weight division, Bakbergenova defeated Serbian Fanni Nagy Nad in the 1/8 finals, and Russian Kseniia Burakova in a quarterfinal fight. In semifinals Bakbergenova will fight vs Mongolian wrestler Davaanasan Enkh Amar.

    Bakbergenova is a two-time silver medalist of the 2021 and 2022 world wrestling championships, and a three-time Asian champion.

    Tags:
    Wrestling Sport
