TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    11:10, 08 June 2024 | GMT +6

    Zhamilya Bakbergenova of Kazakhstan hauls women’s freestyle 72kg gold at wrestling tournament in Hungary

    wrestling
    Photo: NOC

    Kazakhstan’s Zhamilya Bakbergenova claimed gold in the women’s freestyle 72kg event at the Budapest Ranking Series 2024 wrestling tournament in Hungary, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.

    Zhamilya Bakbergenova of Kazakhstan defeated Noémi Szabados of Hungary in the women’s freestyle 72kg final at the tournament.

    Kazakhstani Gulmaral Yerkebayeva took home the women’s freestyle 72kg bronze.

    Another Kazakhstani Diana Kayumova claimed the women’s freestyle 59kg bronze at the tournament.

    Wrestling Sport
