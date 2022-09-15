EN
    Zhamilya Bakbergenova to vie for gold at World Wrestling Championships in Belgrade

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani Zhamilya Bakbergenova reached the finals of the 2022 World Championships in Belgrade, Serbia, Kazinform learned from Sports.kz.

    Zhamilya, who competes in women’s 72kg weight division, wrestled Romanian Alexandra Angel down in the semifinal.

    The final stage will be held today at 10:00pm and will be broadcast live by Qazsport channel.

    In 2021, Zhamilya won a silver medal at the Oslo Championships. She is also a two-time champion of Asian championships (2020,2022)


    Photo: instagram.com/zhamila.bakbergenova
