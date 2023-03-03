EN
    09:59, 03 March 2023 | GMT +6

    Zhanabay Meirmankulov named Chief of Astana Department of Cultural Affairs

    Photo: instagram.com/astana.madeniet
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Zhanabay Meirmankulov has been appointed Chief of the Department of Cultural Affairs of Astana Mayor’s Office, Kazinform learned.

    Born on December 22, 1985, Zhanabay Meirmankulov is a graduate of the International Kazakh-Turkish University (2007) and the Eurasian Institute of Humanities (2014).

    He began his career in 2008 as a chief specialist of the Internal Policy Department at the Astana Mayor’s Office.

    Since 2021, he has worked as Deputy Chief of the Department of Culture ar the Mayor’s Office.


