EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    08:30, 26 December 2016 | GMT +6

    Zhanabayev defeats Tinampay in China’s Kunming

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM 24-year-old Kazakhstani boxer Nursultan Zhanabayev (before the fight: 1-0) defeated 32-year-old Arnel Tinampay from Philippines (before the fight: 22-20-1, 8KO) in China's Kunming, Kazinform learnt from Professional Boxing Kazakhstan account in VKontakte.

    Zhanabayev started his career October 22 in China. In his debut fight, he won his local opponent Xing Xin Yang (11-5-3) by a split decision of judges having grabbed the title of WBA Champion of China, Sports.kz reported. 

    Tags:
    Sport
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!