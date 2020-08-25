Zhanaozen discharges its last COVID-19 patient from infectious hospital

ZHANAOZEN. KAZINFORM – The last COVID-19 patients has been discharged in Zhanaozen city, Kazinform cites Mangistau region’s public communications center.

The city’s infectious hospital has treated and discharged over 200 COVID-19 patients, 10 pneumonia patients are still being treated in it.

According to the public communications center, work is ongoing to better prepare the city’s COVID-19 facilities. Thus, the Munaishi clinic plans to open one more COVID-19 facility for 60 beds as the clinic has bought a CT scan and X-ray machines which was possible through donations to the tune of 1 billion 246 million tenge.

It is also said that the COVID-19 facility opened on July 4 in Mangistau-5 village has been closed down after providing treatment for 684 COVID-19 patients, of whom 394 are receiving outpatient treatment and 35 critical patients have been sent to the region.