Zhanat Tussupbekov elected as IWF Vice President

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The first day of the Electoral Congress of the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) concluded in Bangkok on May 29. President of the Kazakhstan Weightlifting Federation Zhanat Tussupbekov was elected as one of vice presidents of the IWF at the congress, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

The congress highly appreciated Mr. Tussupbekov's work as a chairman of the marketing commission in 2015-2017 as well as his work in anti-doping sphere in Kazakhstan and promotion of healthy lifestyle among Kazakhstani youth.



The following officials were elected on the first day of the 2017 IWF Electoral Congress:



President Dr. Tamas Ajan (Hun)



General Secretary Mohammed Jaloud (IRQ)



1st Vice President Intarat Maj. Gen. Yodbangtoey (Tha)



Woman Vice President Ursula Papandrea (USA)



Vice Presidents Nicu Vlad (Rou), Jose Carlos Quinones (Per), Petr Krol (CZE) and Zhanat Tussupbekov (KAZ).