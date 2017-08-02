Zhanat Zhakiyanov: I've won against all title holders, Burnett won't be different

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh boxer Zhanat Zhakiyanov (27-1, 18 KOs) who holds the WBA bantamweight title commented on his upcoming fight against IBF bantamweight champion Ryan Burnett (17-0, 9 KOs) who owns the IBF belt, Sports.kz reports.

"I've won against all title holders that my management team put in front of me. Ryan Burnett will be no different from what I've [already] achieved." Zhakiyanov said.

Zhanat Zhakiyanov will fight Ryan Burnett in a unification fight for the IBF and WBA bantamweight titles at Belfast's SSE Arena on October 21