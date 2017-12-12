Zhanat Zhakiyanov is back to Top-15 of WBC rankings

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The World Boxing Council (WBC) published an updated version of its rankings, Sports.kz reports.

In the first cruiserweight, Issa Akberbayev lost one line and is currently 36th. Ali Akhmadov retained his 31st position in the light heavyweight, as well as Bekman Soylibayev - his 20th in the second featherweight.

The world's second best bantamweight by TBRB and third by The Ring magazine, Zhanat Zhakiyanov has returned to the Top-15 and currently holds the 11th position.