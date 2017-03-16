Zhanat Zhakiyanov loses IBO title

ASTANA. KAZINFORM According to the Boxrec.com, International Boxing Organization World bantamweight title, which Zhanat Zhakiyanov won after defeating with Rau'shee Warren, is currently vacant, Sports.kz reports.

It is said that IBO title becomes vacant as Zhakiyanov did not pay sanction fee.

In the ranking on IBO's website, championship belt in this category is also vacant.

Thus, Zhanat Zhakiyanov remains only WBA world bantamweight champion.