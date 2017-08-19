Zhanat Zhakiyanov preparing for fight vs Irish boxer Ryan Burnett

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM The boxer from North Kazakhstan, holder of WBA (Super) and IBO bantamweight champion titles Zhanat Zhakiyanov is heading to a training camp in the United Kingdom, Kazinform correspondent cites the regional communications service.

It is planned that on October 21 the famous athlete will fight Irish boxer, IBF champion Ryan Burnett.

"I know my rival. 4 years ago we worked out together. As for me, the most important thing now is to come to the UK and start the training process. The training camp workouts will last for 9 weeks," Zhanat Zhakiyanov said.

In February this year, Zhanat Zhakiyanov defeated American boxer Rau'shee Warren to win the WBA world title.