Zhanbota Aldabergenova became first at European Cup Freestyle Skiing stage

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On January 30, Minsk hosted the 2nd day of European Cup Freestyle Skiing, Kazinform refers to Sports.kz.

Kazakhstani athlete Zhanbota Aldabergenova won the competition. Russia’s Christina Spiridonova became the second. And the third place was won by Belarusian athlete Anna Roslik.

Freestyle Skiing. European Cup. 2nd start. Minsk (Belarus), January 30

Women’s:

1. Zhanbota Aldabergenova (Kazakhstan) – 156.92

2. Christina Spiridonova (Russia) – 156.24

3. Anna Roslik (Belarus) – 133.62