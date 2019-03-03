22:36, 03 March 2019 | GMT +6
Zhanbota Aldabergenova wins first medal at 2019 Universiade in Krasnoyarsk
ALMATY. KAZINFORM Zhanbota Aldabergenova has won the first medal for the Kazakh team at the 2019 Universiade in Russian Krasnoyarsk.
Zhanbota grabbed a bronze medal in aerials with a total result of 73.38. Belarusian athlete Aliaksandra Ramanouskaya became a gold winner of the event with 100.29 points. Russian Liubov Nikitina won a silver medal - 91.29.
Another freestyle skier of Kazakhstan Ayana Zholdas finished the 4th.
Zhanbota Aldabergenova is a many-time champion of the World Cup series and a prizewinner of national championships.