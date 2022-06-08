EN
    14:38, 08 June 2022 | GMT +6

    Zhandos Umiraliyev named Deputy Prosecutor General

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Head of State decreed to appoint Zhandos Umiraliyev as Deputy Prosecutor General of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learned from the president’s press service.

    Born in 1978 Zhandos Umiraliyev is a graduate of the Abai Almaty State University.

    He entered the prosecution service in 2000 and worked in various posts before being appointed the prosecutor of West Kazakhstan region.

    Zhandos Umiraliyev took over the post from Yerlik Kenenbayev.


