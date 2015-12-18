Zhang Deguang congratulates Kazakhstanis on Independence Day

BEIJING. KAZINFORM - The first Chinese ambassador to Kazakhstan, former Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of China, former Executive Secretary of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), honorary chairman of the China Foundation for International Studies Zhang Deguang has congratulated Kazakhstanis on the Independence Day.

Zhang Deguang heartily congratulated Kazakhstanis on the Independence Day. He stressed that in the past 24 years under the guidance of Nursultan Nazarbayev our country has achieved a huge success in all areas. Kazakhstani people live in peace and accord. Mr. Deguang wished Kazakhstani people health, happiness, peace and accord. The reception on the occasion of the Independence Day of Kazakhstan, organized on behalf of the Kazakh Embassy in China, was attended by about 500 people including representatives of diplomatic corps, international organizations, business, media, expert community of China, as well as citizens of Kazakhstan residing in China (diplomats, employees of national companies, students, and others.). The event was opened by Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to China Shahrat Nuryshev. NOTE: Zhang Deguang was born in February 1941 in Jining. In 1965 he graduated from the Beijing Institute of Foreign Languages, Faculty of Russian literature. Zhang Deguang speaks Chinese, Russian and English. In 1965 he joined the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China. From April 1992 to August 1993 Zhang Deguang headed his country's Embassy in Kazakhstan, in 1993-1995 - Department of Eastern Europe and Central Asia (Foreign Ministry of China). In 1995-2001 he served as Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, in 2001-2003 - Chinese Ambassador to Russia, 2004-2006 - Executive Secretary of the SCO.