Zhang Deguang: I have a great respect for Nursultan Nazarbayev

BEIJING. KAZINFORM - On the eve of the Day of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Zhang Deguang - first Chinese ambassador to Kazakhstan, former Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of China, former Executive Secretary of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, honorary chairman of the China Foundation for International Studies, has given an interview to Kazinform correspondent.

"I know President Nursultan Nazarbayev for more than 20 years. After Kazakhstan became an independent country, I came to Almaty as the first Chinese ambassador and personally met with the President. Later I often met with Mr. Nazarbayev being the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of China, Executive Secretary of the SCO," he said. In December 2001 President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev awarded him with First Grade Friendship Order of Kazakhstan. "I was deeply touched by this. I have great respect for the head of your state. It's a blessing for the people of Kazakhstan to have such a wise leader who transformed the state into a powerful and respected country on the world stage," he stressed. According to Zhang Deguang, under the leadership of Nursultan Nazarbayev Kazakhstan is playing an active role in promoting peace in the region. Owing to Nursultan Nazarbayev the people of Kazakhstan live in an atmosphere of ethnic accord and well-being.