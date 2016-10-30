Zhanibek Alimkhanuly beats Colombian Milton Núñez at Almaty Boxing Evening

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Well-known Kazakhstani boxer Zhanibek Alimkhanuly made his professional ring debut at Saturday's Boxing Evening in Almaty.

Zhanibek knocked out Colombian Milton Núñez twice in the first round and judges had to stop the fight.

Zhanibek Alimkhanuly is the world and Asian boxing champion. He represented Kazakhstan at the 2016 Summer Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro in Men's 75kg category but lost to Azerbaijani Kamran Shakhsuvarly in the quarterfinal.

Earlier, five Kazakhstani undercard boxers won their fights at the event. These are Zhuman Zhumabekov, Aidar Sharibayev, Ali Akhmedov, Ruslan Myrsatayev and Zhanosh Turarov.

The highlight of the evening became the fight between Kanat Islam and.Patrick Allottey, during which the Kazakh boxer grabbed WBA Fedelatin and WBO Intercontinental champion's titles.