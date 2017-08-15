Zhanibek Alimkhanuly is the second Golovkin - ASBC President

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Legendary Kazakhstani boxer and current President of the Asian Boxing Confederation (ASBC) Serik Konakbayev is happy that Super welterweight champion Kanat Islam will hold his next big fight on home soil, Kazinform reports.

"I'm glad to see that such large-scale events are taking place in Astana. Our boxing fans will be able to see their favorite boxers fighting and cheer on them. I think that Kanat [Islam] will win [against Canadian Brandon Cook on September 9 in Astana]. He is an experienced fighter," Konakbayev told Kazinform reporter.



"As for Golovkin, he has become our mega star and our so-called brand abroad. We all cheer on him. He is about to face a tough opponent who is younger [Saul Alvarez]. The fight promises to be very tough. But, I think, if Gena [Golovkin] tries to knock him out in the first four rounds,

everything will be fine. If the fight drags on for more rounds, it will be more difficult for him to win. Alvarez is a tricky boxer, he is a good puncher," the ASBC President noted.







He also shared his thoughts on the upcoming World Boxing Championships in Hamburg on September 22-30. According to Konakbayev, the main favorites are Cuba, Russia, Uzbekistan, and Kazakhstan. India, Thailand, Mongolia, and Japan can also put up the fight for medals.



He said, "The championships will be quite interesting since only the strongest licensed boxers are to participate. There won't be simple fights. Of course, I will support and cheer on our boxers... They need to train well and show the level of boxing we usually demonstrate."



Konakbayev believes that Kazakhstan will win at least one gold medal in Hamburg.



Asked about the up and coming star of Kazakhstani boxing Zhanibek Alimkhanuly, the ASBC President claimed the young talent will follow the likes of Golovkin and Sapiyev [Serik Sapiyev, the Rio Olympics golden medalist].



"As a boxer, he has a very bright personality. The right promoter and training will help him achieve the peaks of boxing career. The first time we saw him, he left a very good impression. He is like the second Golovkin. I am confident he has a very promising future in boxing," Konakbayev said of Alimkhanuly.



Serik Konakbayev is the silver medalist of the 1980 Summer Olympic Games in Moscow, the silver medalist of the 1982 World Boxing Championships, the two-time winner of the World Boxing Cup (1979 and 1981), and the two-time champion of Europe (1979 and 1981).