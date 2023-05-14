EN
    10:42, 14 May 2023 | GMT +6

    Zhanibek Alimkhanuly KOs Steven Butler, defends WBO middleweight title

    Photo: instagram.com/janibek_alimkhanuly
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakh boxer Zhanibek Alimkhanuly knocked out Steven Butler (32-3-1, 26KOs), defending his WBO world middleweight title, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The 12-round middleweight bout between Zhanibek Alimkhanuly of Kazakhstan and Steven Butler of Canada ended in the Kazakh boxer's victory via a KO in the 2nd round. During the fight, the Canadian suffered a knockdown twice.

    The Kazakhstani earned himself a 14th professional win, defending his WBO world middleweight title. Canada's Steven Butler suffered the 4th loss in his professional boxing career.



