Zhanibek Alimkhanuly KOs Steven Butler, defends WBO middleweight title

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakh boxer Zhanibek Alimkhanuly knocked out Steven Butler (32-3-1, 26KOs), defending his WBO world middleweight title, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The 12-round middleweight bout between Zhanibek Alimkhanuly of Kazakhstan and Steven Butler of Canada ended in the Kazakh boxer's victory via a KO in the 2nd round. During the fight, the Canadian suffered a knockdown twice.

The Kazakhstani earned himself a 14th professional win, defending his WBO world middleweight title. Canada's Steven Butler suffered the 4th loss in his professional boxing career.



