    11:30, 19 January 2020 | GMT +6

    Zhanibek Alimkhanuly ranks among WBC Top-10 boxers

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The World Boxing Council has published an updated rating of boxers, Kazinform learnt from Sports.kz.

    Kazakhstani Zhanibek Alimkhanuly (8-0, 4KOs) who stood earlier the 13th climbed 3 positions up and now ranks the 10th.

    It should be noted that during his November 10 fight, Alimkhanuly defeated Canadian Albert Onolunose (24-3-1, 8 KOs) by knockout and successfully defended his WBO Global and WBC Continental Americas titles in middleweight.




