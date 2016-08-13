Zhanibek Alimkhanuly to face ex-Kazakh boxer in Rio Olympics quarterfinal

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani boxer Zhanibek Alimkhanuly who advanced to the quarterfinal of the Rio Olympics in Men's 75kg weight category says he's ready for any opponent.

"The speed of the fight was quite low, so I won it confidently. I am not tired like after the first fight," Alimkhanuly was quoted as saying by Khabar News Agency. "The opponent was good, but I beat him. I'm ready to face anyone!"



"I come from the Kazakh boxing school and I want to demonstrate the entire world our boxing," Alimkhanuly added.



Earlier Kazinform reported that he defeated Algerian Ilyas Abbadi 3:0 to ease into the Rio Olympics quarterfinal.



In the quarterfinal Alimkhanuly will face former Kazakh boxer Kamran Shakhsuvarly who received the Azerbaijani citizenship in 2013.