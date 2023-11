ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani boxer Zhankosh Turarov celebrates his 20th victory in the professional ring after beating Isaac Arye from Ghana, Kazinform reports.



The fight ended in the fourth round, when Zhankosh knocked out his opponent twice.

For Arye, this defeat became the 9th in his career.

As for Turarov, this is the 20th win for him, 14 of which ended with technical knockouts.