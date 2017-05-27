Zhankosh Turarov KOs Mexican Garibay in Roca Baton, Florida

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Professional boxer from Kazakhstan Zhankosh Turarov Mexican Gustavo Garbiaya with a technical knockout, Kazinform correspondent reports.

For the Mexican sportsman the fight ended in the third round. After a series of accurate blows from Turarov, Garibay had to kneel down in the middle of the round. 20 minutes before the end of the round, Turarov continued to "bombard" his opponent and the referee stopped the fight.

This win became the 21st for Zhakosh Turarov and the 15th one grabbed ahead-of-time.



The fight was held in Boca Raton, Florida, in undercard of Kanat Islam-Norberto Gonzalez bout.







Photo: Sports.kz