EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    15:02, 02 December 2016 | GMT +6

    Zhansaya Abdumalik chess player wins intl tournament in Poland

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani chess player Zhansaya Abdumalik won the 6th Krystyna Hołuj-Radzikowska Women's GM Tournament in Wroclaw, Poland, Kazinform correspondent reports.    

    After nine rounds scoring 7 points Zhansaya beat GM (2009) Anastasia Bodnaruk from Russia who scored 6.5 and Grandmaster (2009) and European bronze medalist of 2010 Monica Sotsky from Poland with 6 points. The tournament took place from 23 November to 1 December. Zhansaya played against 9 rivals.

     

    "We arrived in Poland two days before the start of the tournament, so that we had time to see the sights. Overall, I am satisfied with the win, it was a great experience", Polish media quote Abdumalik.

    Tags:
    Sport
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!